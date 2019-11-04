Thirty-nine Kent and Sussex County high school seniors and juniors will experience the triumphs and challenges of being philanthropists this year through the Delaware Community Foundation’s Youth Philanthropy Board.

Like their counterpart in New Castle County, the Kent and Sussex County YPBs include students from public, private and parochial schools. The DCF gives the Kent and Sussex County student boards $10,000 each to award to local charities. The students work together to choose a focus area, solicit and review grant applications, conduct site visits and decide how to distribute the money to have the greatest impact.

Grant applications will be available at delcf.org/grants in early December and will be due in January 2020.

“The Youth Philanthropy Board program does more than give kids the chance to make a difference,” said DCF President and CEO Stuart Comstock-Gay. “It gets them out into the community to experience firsthand the impact their work has on people’s lives.”

This year’s Kent County YPB participants are Brianna Altidor, senior, St. Thomas More; Charles Washington, IV, junior, Calvary Christian; Christie Mele, senior, Milford; Hawwa Ahmad-Statts, junior, Lake Forest; Selena Washington, senior, Calvary Christian; Allison Benton, junior, Milford; Rachel Taylor, senior, Lake Forest; Julia Brown, junior, Smyrna; Micaela Maxwell, senior, Caesar Rodney; Sophia Demarco, junior, Smyrna; Mia Davis, senior, Smyrna; Madison Kibler, junior, Polytech; Sydne Jenkins, junior, Caesar Rodney; Maddy Zeno, junior, Dover; Conner Cooper, senior, Caesar Rodney; Kaitlyn Crowe, senior, Dover; Nicholas Relova, junior, St. Thomas More; and Ruth Bermudez-Roman, junior, Polytech.

This year’s Sussex County YPB participants are Sophia Ludt, junior, Worcester Prep; Emma Evan, junior, Sussex Central High School; Molly Martiner, senior, Sussex Academy; Adam Meacci, junior, Cape Henlopen High School; Camden Keeler, junior, Sussex Central High School; Daniel Koval, junior, Delmar High School; Kara Shallis, senior, Sussex Tech; Alastornia Swift, junior, Woodbridge High School; Shannon O’Hara, senior, Sussex Tech; Nick Phillips, junior, Seaford High School; Maddie Betts, senior, Cape Henlopen High School; Marley Fishburn, senior, Seaford High School; Kathryn Marini, senior, Worcester Prep; Danielle Morelli, senior, Delmar High School; Kaylee Hall, senior, Indian River School; Macee Turnbaugh, junior, Laurel High School; Sarai Vicente, junior, Indian River High School; Taylor Dade, senior, Cape Henlopen High School; Noah Rimmer, senior, Delmarva Christian Academy; Leah Schlabach, junior, Delmarva Christian Academy; and Alex Reyes, senior, Sussex Academy.

For more, visit delcf.org or call 571-8004.