The Delaware Department of Transportation announced lane closures on Route 1 southbound — Barkers Landing Bridge over St. Jones River — between Trap Shooters Pond Road and Route 9, near Dover, from 7 p.m. to 1 p.m. daily, Nov. 11-14.

DelDOT’s contractor, Eastern Highway Specialists will be repairing the deck of the bridge.

Motorists should be aware that construction personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes and anticipate lane shifts.