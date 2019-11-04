Nanticoke Health Services announced medical-surgical educator Heather Burke was named Nurse of the Month for October.

Burke began her career at Nanticoke in June 2016 as a graduate nurse on the Medical-Surgical Unit. She gained knowledge and experience on MSU and then obtained a position on the Progressive Care Unit where she was able to enhance her nursing skills by caring for more critical patients. In June 2018, two years after beginning her career at Nanticoke, Burke was selected for the position of medical-surgical educator.

Burke attained her Associate Degree in nursing from Delaware Technical Community College and her Bachelor of Science in health sciences from James Madison University. She is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Wilmington University.

Burke recognizes education is a team effort and checks in with her team daily and makes adjustments to her schedule to support them. Burke takes the time to get to know her team personally understanding that part of welcoming and training new employees is forming bonds with them. Recently, Burke worked with her team to improve clinical orientation and preceptor training.

Burke lives in Millsboro with her husband, Chris, stepson, Tobias, and three fur babies, Bella, Nala and Cali. She is very involved with her church as a part of the “Praise Team” and choir and she also works with the teen youth department.