The free college show is going down Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Firefly alum and Dover artist Amillion the Poet will perform live (unplugged style) in a free show at Wesley College on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The event will be held in the College Center Building, Room cc206. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m. Though the show is free, seating is limited.

Wesley College is pleased to host this special event with Delaware native, Amillion the Poet. He's appeared on BET, MTV & Vh1 networks amongst many others.

His astounding musical abilities has led him to headline tours overseas including; United Kingdom, Jamaica, Amsterdam as well as across the United States. Amillion’s emerging career abroad in entertainment is coupled with an active role in inspiring his local community.

Amillion’s inspiring movement, Poetry In Motion, consists of his music projects, poetry books and community engagements. His trademark, “1NA” logo stands for One In A Million. Amillion’s mission is to inspire millions to become one in a million and not another statistic.

For more information about Amillion's performance, visit here.