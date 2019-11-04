The Delaware Department of Transportation will host a public workshop from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at Mispillion Elementary School, 311 Lovers Lane, Milford, to discuss the rehabilitation of Bridges 3-155N and 3-155S on state Route 1 over Broadkill River.

The purpose of the workshop is to present the details of the proposed rehabilitation of these bridges and to solicit feedback from the public.

Interested persons are invited to express their views either online or in writing, giving reasons for support of, or in opposition to, the proposed project. Comments will be received during the workshop or can be mailed to DelDOT Community Relations, P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903.