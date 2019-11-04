Beebe Healthcare and Delaware Technical Community College – Owens Campus encourage veterans, active duty military and their families to learn, experience and connect at a special resource and education event from 2-7 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Carter Partnership Center at Del Tech, 21179 College Drive, Georgetown.

“Through our partnership with Delaware Tech in Georgetown, a nationally-designated Military Friendly Campus, Beebe’s Population Health and Integrative Health teams, along with many community agencies, have an opportunity to connect with our veteran and military community members,” said Community Service Manager Kim Blanch. “It’s an event created to offer support, provide resources, and be of service to those who have served and those who continue to serve. In addition, it’s an opportunity for us to show our deep gratitude for their commitment.”

Veterans United Outreach of Delaware will be one of many resources available for families. Gary Kalmus, vice president of the organization, said it is a great event, and they will be bringing over information including state assistance information, mental and physical health issues and a list of resources that are available to veterans throughout the state.

“We try to bring information to vets where they live, work, and play,” said Kalmus. “We try and do whatever is necessary to get the help they need. Whether that’s helping them move or documentation to prove their service. Whatever it takes, we’re out there trying to do it for them.”

Two speakers from the 2018 event will address the audience again. Tom Davis is the president of the Interfaith Veterans Workgroup. Brian DiSabatino, CEO of EDiS, has a son who is contracted with the Army. DiSabatino is an advisory board member with Stop Soldier Suicide, which was founded by his friend Capt. Brian Kinsella, retired U.S. Army. They all worked to create the brand 22in22, which is now well-known in Delaware and around the country for their efforts to raise awareness about military-related suicide.

Activities and agenda include veteran-focused resources and community partners; experiential offerings, including acupuncture and mindfulness activities; a screening of the film “Almost Sunrise” and Q&A at 2:30 p.m.; sound healing with Julie Fisher at 4:30 p.m.; and a screening of the film “Free The Mind” at 5 p.m.

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org.