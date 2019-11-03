22-year-old sAndrew L. Mudry, of Millsboro, and Ja'Charis D. Owens, of Dover, charged

Delaware State Police have arrested two suspects after a fight at a Millsboro home.

The incident occurred on around 3:30 a.n. on Friday, Nov. 1, when two 18-year-olds and one 19-year-old arrived at Troop 7 to report that a fight involving a handgun that had occurred in the 24000 block of Shoreline Drive. The victims reported that they were at a small gathering at the residence when 22-year-old Andrew L. Mudry, of Millsboro, became disorderly and began screaming at everyone.

A fight ensued in which Mudry allegedly assaulted two victims. Police said Mudry’s friend, 22-year old Ja’Charis D. Owens, of Dover, pulled out a handgun and threatened to kill two of the victims. Murdy and Owens then engaged in another physical altercation with two other victims, ages 19 and 16, and Owens again threatened them with the handgun. No injuries were sustained and Mudry and Owens eventually left the home.

Owens was taken into custody at the Dover Air Force Base without incident. He was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, four counts of aggravated menacing, second-degree conspiracy, terroristic threatening and two counts of offensive touching. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $35,000 secured bond.

Mudry was taken into custody by probation and parole officers and charged with felony second-degree conspiracy, terroristic threatening and four counts of offensive touching. He was given $3,400 unsecured bond at arraignment, but was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an administrative warrant from probation and parole.