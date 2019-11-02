31-year-old Gilbert M. Dickerson arrested

Delaware State Police have arrested a Laurel man after a juvenile accidentally overdosed on heroin.

The investigation began on around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, when troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 2700 block of Pot of Gold Circle, in Rainbow Trailer Park in Millsboro. An 11-year old was in cardiac arrest, and police found several small bags of heroin in the victim’s pocket. In total, 30 small bags of heroin were collected from the scene. The child was transported to the A.I. duPont Hospital for Children.

According to police, their investigation found that the victim had obtained the heroin from a friend at Laurel Elementary School that day. The friend was driven to school by their stepmother in a vehicle owned by their father, 31-year-old Gilbert M. Dickerson. During the ride to school, the friend located an Altoids container that contained, unbeknownst to the child, heroin. Once at school, the friend gave the heroin to the victim.

Laurel Elementary School personnel were unaware that the exchange had occurred. Once notified by law enforcement, the school’s administration cooperated fully and helped insure that the event was an isolated incident.

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, members of the Sussex Drug Unit, Sussex Governor’s Task Force and the Laurel Police Department conducted a search at Dickerson’s residence, in Little Creek Apartments in Laurel. Approximately 65 bags (0.455 grams) of heroin were found. Three juveniles, ages 13, 12 and six, were in the home at the time.

Dickerson was taken into custody without incident and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of first-degree reckless endangering and three counts of unlawfully dealing with a child (permits those under 18 to remain in a place where there is dangerous drug activity. He was later released on $10,500 unsecured bond.