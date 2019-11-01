Kellie Rychwalski was promoted to chief financial officer of Del-One Federal Credit Union.

Rychwalski joined the Del-One team in 2012 as the director of accounting. Rychwalski holds a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Maryland and has more than 35 years of experience in the banking/credit union industry. She has also earned several accreditations including the ACH Accredited Professional and CUNA Credit Union Investments Professional Certifications.

“Kellie brings a wealth of credit union industry knowledge to her new role as chief financial officer,” said Del-One President and CEO Ron Baron. “Her career progression is an inspiration for anyone who has the determination to get to the top. Senior management looks forward to her contributions to the credit union’s strength and growth.”