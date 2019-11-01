From 7 a.m. on November 5, until 3 p.m. on November 8, pending weather, Dyke Branch Road between Route 9 and Wheel of Fortune Road, Dover will be closed for the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe for drainage improvements.

Detour:

Eastbound: Wheel of Fortune Road onto Leipsic Road to Route 9 and return to Dyke Branch Road.

Westbound: Route 9 to Leipsic Road onto Wheel of Fortune Road and back to Dyke Branch Road.

Detour signage will be posted.

WTMC 1380 a.m. provides motorists real-time traffic conditions throughout Delaware. To report any travel or traffic related issues: cell phone in Delaware, dial #77; 800-324-8379; or 302-659-4600.