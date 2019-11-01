Bayhealth Gastroenterology, Sussex Campus welcomed new doctor Vineet Gudsoorkar.

He joins Gautamy Chitiki Dhadham and Shruti Patel in the practice. Gudsoorkar is now accepting new patients.

The practice is part of the Bayhealth Medical Group, a partnership of highly trained physicians, their clinical staff, and an administrative support team that operates practices throughout central and southern Delaware.

“We’re very excited to welcome Dr. Gudsoorkar to Bayhealth Gastroenterology,” said Practice Manager Gina Skipper. “With his expertise and personable manner, he is a great addition to our team. Having another skilled gastroenterologist will help us better serve our community.”

Gudsoorkar comes to Bayhealth from Houston Methodist Hospital and Weill Cornell Medical College in Houston, Texas. During his residency he served as chief resident in their Department of Internal Medicine, and then completed his gastroenterology fellowship there. He holds a bachelor of medicine and surgery from Terna Medical College, Maharashtra University of Health Science in India.

With specialized training related to the gastrointestinal tract, Gudsoorkar treats conditions of the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, colon and rectum, pancreas, gallbladder, bile ducts and liver. He performs diagnostic procedures such as endoscopy, colonoscopy and sigmoidoscopy to identify and treat digestive tract issues.

Gudsoorkar sees patients at the Bayhealth Gastroenterology, Sussex Campus, 100 Wellness Way, Milford.

To schedule an appointment, call 393-5006, or visit bayhealth.org/medical-group.