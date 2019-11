The Delaware Department of Transportation announced alternating lane closures on Rehoboth Boulevard, the bridge over Mispillion River, between Northeast Front Street and Evans Street, Milford, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6.

Flaggers will be on-site to direct motorists.

Motorists should be aware that bridge personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes and slow down in work zones.