Rockers arrive.

1. Back to the ‘80s

The Jimmies put ketchup, sweat and tears into their concerts. And they relish singalongs.

The band covers tunes from the ‘80s with a catalog that includes Devo, Billy Idol, Bruce Springsteen, ZZ Top, Tom Petty and more.

Members of the band have shared the stage with acts such as Hootie & the Blowfish, Cheap Trick, Molly Hatchet and Chevelle.

The Jimmies will cook up a fun show starting at 8:30 p.m., Saturday. Admission is free.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 644-2500 ADDRESS Bethany Blues Lewes 18385 Coastal Highway, Lewes WEBSITE bethanyblues.com

2. Grateful Dead on tap

Deadheads, the High Tied Sideshow is devoted to keeping your beloved Grateful Dead songs alive.

The concert celebrates Dogfish Head Brewery’s long-standing collaboration with the Grateful Dead, which will include the release of their American Beauty Hazy Ripple IPA.

Dogfish Head will host an American Beauty weekend across its properties in the state.

High Tied Sideshow will wake the dead (heads) from 10 to 11:30 p.m., Friday. Admission is free.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 226- BREW ADDRESS Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach WEBSITE dogfish.com

3. Hypnotic comedy show

Flip Orley will be armed with comedy and hypnotism for your amusement.

He can bend the reality of audience volunteers at his shows, along with possessing the skill to hold it down with a funny stand-up set.

Orley will turn the Milton Theatre into a laugh factory at 8 p.m., Saturday. Tickets are $25 to $35.



IF YOU GO

PHONE 684-3038 ADDRESS Milton Theatre 110 Union St., Milton WEBSITE miltontheatre.com