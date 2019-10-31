Police are searching for two suspects.

Two suspects wearing masks and carrying a gun robbed a Valero gas station, 1358 Forrest Avenue near the Dairy Queen, the night of Oct. 29, police said.

They entered the gas station at 9:43 p.m. and demanded money and tobacco products, Dover police said.

The victim gave them what they asked for and then ran toward Wawa on Route 8 for help. The suspects fled in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise.

The suspects were described as two black males, wearing dark clothing and face masks, police said.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.