23-year-old Jeison Canderlario and 23-year-old Felix Villa-Candelario arrested in Frankford

Delaware State Police have arrested two suspects in connection with AT&T schemes regarding fraudulent package retrieval.

Earlier this month, police began investigating a series of cases in which suspects created fraudulent cellular phone accounts by stealing a persons identity. Once the account was opened, the suspects would have new cellular phones shipped. Using a tracking number, the suspects were able to go to the location when the phone arrived and take them.

Around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, troopers were investigating one of these thefts complaints on Shadow Grove in Frankford. They were given a suspect vehicle description: a red Toyota Camry with New York registration. The vehicle was subsequently observed in the area and a traffic stop was initiated.

Contact was made with the occupants of the vehicle, 23-year-old Jeison Canderlario and 23-year-old Felix Villa-Candelario, both of New York. Two new, in-box AT&T Samsung cellular phones were immediately observed inside the vehicle. The suspects were taken into custody without incident and the vehicle was searched. A total of ten AT&T Galaxy Note 10+ phones were recovered.

Both suspects were charged with receiving stolen property valued over $1,500, second-degree conspiracy, two counts of third-degree conspiracy and five counts of third-degree criminal trespassing. They were committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $2,505 secured bond each.