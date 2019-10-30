Kent County’s first Scouts BSA troop for young women has opened its doors, offering girls the chance to go hiking, canoeing, skiing and more.

Scouts BSA Troop 1920 encourages all girls ages 11-17 to give Scouting a try — exploring, adventuring and learning new skills while gaining leadership experience.

Girls and their parents can drop by meetings set for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 6 and 13 at Akridge Scout Reservation, 1910 Baden Powell Way, Dover.

The troop serves Kent County, Delaware; and Kent County and upper Queen Anne’s County, Maryland.

The troop, chartered by the Knights of Columbus Dover Council, is preparing for its first campout in December. The new Scouts are practicing knot-tying, firebuilding, physical fitness and outdoor cooking, among other skills. Future trips include a canoeing expedition to New York, skiing in Pennsylvania and hiking and camping around the Delmarva Peninsula. Upcoming events also include service projects for the community, representing Scouting in local parades and events and more campouts and high-adventure treks.

For more, email scoutsbsatroop1920@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/troop1920scouts.