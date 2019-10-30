The blaze happened this morning in the 100 block of Burnham Lane in the Lakeshore Development near Garrisons Lake

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that a house fire this morning between Cheswold and Smyrna was accidental.

The fire was reported by the residents at 8:40 a.m., in the 100 block of Burnham Lane in the Lakeshore Development near Garrisons Lake, said Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal B. Scott Bullock.

Smoke detectors alerted the residents who called 911.

When the Cheswold Volunter Fire Company responded, firefighters saw fire on the second floor of the home. Assistance was requested from neighboring fire companies.

The blaze was quickly brought under control.

Deputy state fire marshals investigated and determined a malfunction in an operating clothes dryer ignited combustible materials, Bullock said.

Damage was estimated at $10,000.

No injuries were reported.