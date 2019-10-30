Sen. Tom Carper, senior member of the Finance Committee and top Democrat on the Environment and Public Works Committee, met Oct. 29 with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to reiterate the importance of making sure the recently-renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement’s environmental rules can be fully enforced.

Carper emphasized that adequate resources for monitoring, cooperation and enforcement are essential for meeting the agreement’s environmental goals.

“As the ranking member of the Environment and Public Works Committee, the Agreement’s Environment Chapter is critically important to me,” Carper wrote in a followup letter. “I appreciate the pledge you made to me at the June 2019 Finance Committee hearing on the president’s trade agenda that you will work with Congress to: (1) identify gaps in the resources that are currently available for monitoring and enforcement of the environmental obligations, and (2) determine ways in which environmental stakeholders can be partners with the government to conduct on-the-ground monitoring and ensure enforcement.”

“As you work with Democrats in the House to continue improving the Environment Chapter, I hope that you will keep in mind these commitments and our conversation today regarding the need for sufficient resources, enhanced monitoring and improved cooperation to ensure that the goals of these obligations will be met,” wrote Carper.

A copy of the letter can be found at bit.ly/2WpMLvt.