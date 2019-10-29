The Delaware Office of Highway Safety coordinated DUI checkpoints in all three counties from 10 p.m. Oct. 26 to 2 a.m. Oct. 27.

Working together with the Delaware State Police and local law enforcement, OHS supported three DUI checkpoints across the state.

OHS reported Checkpoint Strikeforce was successful. The statewide media coverage was a deterrent that discouraged many impaired drivers from taking to the highways. In Delaware, officers made 10 DUI arrests and netted an additional 44 traffic arrests or citations for various infractions, including 15 seatbelt assessments and seven drug arrests.

“OHS thanks the Delaware State Police and local law enforcement agencies who manned the checkpoints to keep impaired drivers off of our roadways,” said Kimberly Chesser, director, Delaware Office of Highway Safety.

OHS will coordinate the next Checkpoint Strikeforce effort on Nov. 20. Three DUI checkpoints will occur statewide to deter individuals from driving while impaired.