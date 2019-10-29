Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, a member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, led an Oct. 28 letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration inquiring about how the agency is addressing the concerning number of incomplete automobile safety rulemakings, reports and research initiatives mandated by Congress.

Blunt Rochester was joined by fellow Democratic members of the Energy and Commerce Committee in demanding answers from the federal agency responsible for keeping American highways safe.

“NHTSA’s delays in fulfilling congressional directives suggests that NHTSA may face institutional challenges hindering its ability to accomplish its mission,” said Blunt Rochester. “With just over 37,000 motor vehicle deaths and 4.5 million serious injuries every year, it is imperative that NHTSA have the wherewithal to take decisive actions to update its safety standards in a timely manner and fulfill Congressional deadlines.”

Among other requests, Blunt Rochester asked for an explanation for why each rulemaking process has not been completed by the statutory deadline; a list of actions taken to date and a timeline for the completion of remaining and needed actions; and NHTSA’s methodology for prioritizing rulemakings, reports and research initiatives.

Full text of the letter, along with the full list of overdue rules, is available at bit.ly/2JMgp9d.