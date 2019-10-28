Beginning Nov. 14, residents of Delaware will have the opportunity to obtain five-digit license plates.

The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles will have a limited number of five-digit license plates available to the public at the Delaware City, Dover, Wilmington and Georgetown DMV locations on a first-come, first-served basis.

License plate numbers cannot be reserved in advance nor over the phone, and the promotion will run only as long as plate supplies last.

Customers may purchase a black-and-white porcelain, or stainless-steel reproduction plate — manufactured by the Delaware Historic Plate Company — for the five-digit number they are assigned during their transaction. For more, visit dhptags.com.

In order to take advantage of the available numbers, customers will have to give up their current license plate number registered to their vehicle. Customers must pay applicable transfer fees. Customers that have the title to their vehicles must bring their driver’s license, vehicle title, vehicle mileage, and insurance information in order to complete the plate change process.

Customers needing to obtain their title from their lien holder will need to go to the nearest DMV office and put a five-digit plate on hold. They must obtain an “MV35 form” from DMV and send it to their lien holder to obtain the title. The title will be mailed to DMV, who will contact the customer when it arrives. At that time, the five-digit plate can be put on the vehicle.

The purchase cost of the reproduction plate from the Delaware Historic Plate Company, if the customer chooses to order, is currently $115 for either a stainless steel or porcelain plate and $5 for the sticker.

No telephone or email requests will be taken. All transactions must be completed in person at the participating DMV office locations.

For more, visit dmv.de.gov.