“This Side of the Grave: Quaker Plainness in the 18th Century” is set for 3 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Hockessin Friends Meeting House, 1501 Old Wilmington Road.

When Quakers carried a plain coffin from a home to the burial ground, non-Quakers might have observed that Quakers were cheap or even disrespectful.

Patricia C. O'Donnell, archivist at Friends Historical Library at Swarthmore College, will discuss how Friends in greater London and Philadelphia navigated the Quaker plainness testimony with choices that expressed their values and at the same time fulfilled societal expectations.

The presentation is free and open to the public.