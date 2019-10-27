Incident occurred on Bridgeville Highway

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Seaford.

The incident was reported on around 7:50 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, but the time of the crash is still being investigated. It is believed it occurred sometime early Sunday morning or late the night before.

The investigation determined that a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck, operated by a 45-year-old Seaford man, was traveling northbound on alternate Route 13 (Bridgeville Highway), passing Dolby Road and approaching a sharp curve. For unknown reasons, the vehicle failed to negotiate the curve, crossed the southbound lanes and exited the roadway.

The vehicle continued in a northerly direction, where it entered a gravel road leading to a construction site. The right side of the vehicle struck a dirt pile and overturned an undetermined number of times. It eventually came to rest on its roof on top of a stack of new, unused sewer piping.

The operator of the pickup, who was properly restrained, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name is being withheld, pending the notification of next of kin.

Bridgeville Highway was closed between Route 13 and Dolby Road for approximately three hours during the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation. Please call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at Troop 7 in Lewes, at 644-5020, if you have any information about this crash.