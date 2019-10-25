19-year-old Japree Ayers arrested, 42-year-old Rosalyn Ayers wanted

Delaware State Police have arrested a 19-year-old on drug charges in Laurel. His mother is wanted on related charges.

On Thursday, Oct. 24, members of the Delaware State Police Sussex Drug Unit, Sussex Governor’s Task Force and the Laurel Police Department concluded a drug dealing investigation into Japree Ayers. Ayers had previously been indicted by the Sussex County Grand Jury and was actively wanted on two Rule 9 warrants for drug dealing.

Ayers was observed leaving a residence in the 500 block of Center Street in Laurel and was taken into custody without incident. He was found to be in possession of approximately 3.22 grams of marijuana.

According to police, the Center Street residence is owned and occupied by Ayers’ mother, 42-year-old Rosalyn Ayers. A juvenile was present when officers arrived. A search of the residence found approximately 977 bags of heroin (6.844 grams), approximately 99.34 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Japree Ayers was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin in a tier four quantity, possession of heroin in a tier five quantity, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $101,000 secured bond.

Rosalyn Ayers has active warrants for maintaining a drug property, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of marijuana. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 4 at 302-856-5850.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.