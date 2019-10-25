Harrington Raceway and Casino recently hosted a fundraiser to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Delaware, which brought in $13,040 to the nonprofit organization based in Wilmington.

The fundraiser was held Oct. 13 in the gold room of the casino, when more than 1,200 patrons participated with donations.

Harrington Raceway’s COO of Hospitality Hank Rosenberg serves on the board of directors for the Ronald McDonald House of Delaware and helped to coordinate the event, which was in its fourth year running.

“I am very fortunate to work for a company that gives so much back and stresses the importance of being involved in the local community,” said Rosenberg. “Approximately 32% of the families staying in the Ronald McDonald House are from Kent and Sussex Counties so the money that we raised certainly helps our neighbors. I have been on the Board of Directors for close to five years and cherish the very small role that I play in giving comfort to these families during some of their most trying times. Every nonprofit in the country is facing budgetary challenges and the $13,000 that the casino raised is so helpful for us to fulfill our mission. The Ronald McDonald House is greatly appreciative of Harrington Raceway and Casino for putting on this promotion and its patrons that came out in support.”

Since its inception in 1991, Ronald McDonald House of Delaware has provided a temporary residence for more than 49,000 families of seriously ill or injured children receiving treatment at area hospitals.

Harrington Raceway and Casino will host a similar donation drive for Make-A-Wish Delaware in November and the Food Bank of Delaware in December.