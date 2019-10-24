Northbound U.S. Route 13 remains closed near Willey Farms

After two tractor trailers collided Wednesday night, all lanes of Route 1 northbound have re-opened as of 7 a.m., State Police said.

However, northbound U.S. Route 13 near Willeys Farms remains closed.

Police are investigating a crash involving two tractor trailers that has completely closed SR 1 northbound at the south Smyrna exit.

The collision happened at about 9:37 p.m., on Route 1 northbound near Union Church Road, Townsend.

The northbound lanes of Route 1 were closed at the south Smyrna exit while DelDOT crews repaired a damaged guardrail.

One driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. More details will be released as they become available, police said.