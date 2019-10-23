Nanticoke’s board of directors announced the upcoming retirement of Steven Rose, president and CEO of Nanticoke Health Services.

After more than 11 years with the organization, Rose will retire at the end of January 2020.

Rose began his career with Nanticoke in July 2008, leading Nanticoke through challenging times. He provided vision, empowered his team and led Nanticoke to become the healthcare system it is today. Nanticoke received an IBM-Watson 100 Top Hospital award for 2019 and was recently recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review as one of this year’s 100 Great Community Hospitals. Rose himself was recognized by Becker’s from 2014 through 2019 as one of the Top 50 Rural CEOs to Know. Also, during his tenure, the Nanticoke Physician Network has grown from five physicians to more than 50 providers.

Penny Short was recently named president of Nanticoke Memorial Hospital and has already assumed daily operations for the hospital.

“Steve’s leadership over the last 11 years has been invaluable,” said David Crouse, chair of the Nanticoke Health Services board of directors. “He came to us at a critical time in our history. He saw the potential of our people and our community. With his guidance, Nanticoke earned the prestigious IBM Watson Top 100 Hospital. He leaves us with a strong leadership team and a new and exciting partnership with Peninsula Regional Health Services, ensuring we can continue our mission. Steve has a love for this institution and the employees that is truly inspiring. The Nanticoke community will miss him deeply.”

Rose graduated from Penn State University on an Army scholarship in 1974 with a bachelor’s in nursing. He was commissioned as a first lieutenant and spent three years on active duty at West Point’s U.S. Military Academy Hospital. He returned to Penn State University to earn a master’s in nursing with the intent to be a nurse practitioner but chose a career in hospital administration accepting the position as chief nurse at Germantown Hospital in Philadelphia in 1978. In 1985 he became the chief operating officer of Holy Redeemer Hospital in Meadowbrook, Pennsylvania, until 1996. Since then he has held similar positions in hospitals in Pennsylvania, Illinois and Indiana before arriving in Delaware. Rose also earned a post-master's certificate in hospital administration from Villanova University.

Rose has held numerous governance roles since joining Nanticoke. Most notably he was a three year member of the American Hospital Association board of directors, the first Delawarean to do so in the AHA’s 118 year history. During his tenure he chaired the AHA’s Region 3 Policy Board. Rose also chaired the Delaware Healthcare Association board and was the inaugural board chair of eBrightHealth, a joint venture of five Delaware hospitals. Currently he is on the board of the Coalition to Protect America’s Hospitals.

Rose retired from the Army as lieutenant colonel with 30 years of total service. He and his wife Rosie reside in Bridgeville. They have seven children, 10 grandchildren and three dogs.