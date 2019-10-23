Two new farmers joined the Delaware Soybean Board for terms which began Oct. 1.

Both from Kent County, the new members are Kellie Blessing, of Harrington, and Chad Dempsey, of Dover. Also representing Kent County is Brett Coverdale, of Harrington.

Representatives from New Castle County include Vice-Chair Mike Clay and Robbie Emerson, both of Middletown. Chair Cory Atkins, of Seaford; Rick Dickerson, of Laurel; Tim Rogers and Treasurer Fred West, of Frankford, represent Sussex County. In addition, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Scuse serves as an ex-officio member of the board.

The new DSB Executive Director, Danielle Bauer, also began service as of Oct. 1.

“I believe strongly in the role our checkoff programs play in the success of our farmers,” said Bauer. “We want to provide the best resources and services to our farmers, and I am thankful to have the opportunity to meet that mission every day.”

Delaware farmers plant about 180,000 acres of soybeans each year, and the crop generates approximately $60 million in value to the state. Delaware’s agricultural industry contributes about $8 billion per year to the Delaware economy.

Funded through a 1/2 of 1% assessment on the net market value of soybeans at their first point of sale, the state soybean checkoff works with partners in the value chain to identify and capture opportunities that increase farmer profit potential. One-half of the soybean checkoff assessments collected by the state boards are forwarded to the United Soybean Board.

For more, visit desoybeans.org.