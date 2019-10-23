Beebe Healthcare’s Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing, 424 Savannah Road, Lewes, will host its semiannual open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 25 for those interested in entering the nursing field.

Admissions Chairperson Alison Watson will conduct information sessions every 30 minutes, with the last session at 5:30 p.m., to discuss educational opportunities at the school for those interested in the two-year, four semester curriculum which begins each August.

Representatives from the University of Delaware will also be available. The school is located behind the medical center on Beebe’s Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus.

The school is known for offering comprehensive nursing education, providing education in basic nursing concepts, advanced technology and critical care nursing. The curriculum provides optimal hands-on clinical experience that is more accessible due to the proximity of the medical center. The new school’s building with state-of-the-art classrooms and simulation labs opened in July 2015.

Upon completion, graduates are well prepared for RN licensure and entry-level nursing practice. Articulation agreements with the University of Delaware, Wilmington University and Wesley College facilitate the student’s opportunity to obtain a bachelor’s degree and/or a masters degree. A Bachelor of Science in nursing can be obtained in as little as one additional year with the University of Delaware.

Prerequisite college courses are required prior to enrollment in the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing program. The school’s partnership with the University of Delaware Associate in Arts Program allows qualified students to take their prerequisite courses through the University of Delaware’s AAP program.

This pathway will enable the student to simultaneously earn their diploma in nursing as well as their Associate in Arts degree and ultimately their baccalaureate degree. Candidates may be eligible for Student Excellence Equals Degree, or SEED, funding in their first year.

For more, call 645-3251.