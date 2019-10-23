For the seventh year, the Kent County Department of Public Safety will sponsor the Pack the Paramedic Truck Thanksgiving food drive.

This year’s drive is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13, when a Department of Public Safety vehicle will be parked in front of Redner’s Warehouse Markets, 25 Greentree Drive, Dover, to collect food donations.

Donations help the Food Bank of Delaware provide Thanksgiving meals for Delaware families in need.

“Last year we collected 1953 pounds of food and we would like to collect even more this year,” said Assistant Director of Public Safety Cindy Grygo. “A paramedic truck will be weighed before and after the food drive; and after the truck is packed, donations will be delivered to the food bank the following morning.”

Items needed include canned vegetables, cranberry sauce, evaporated milk, canned pumpkin, canned fruit, juice, corn muffin mix, mashed potatoes, gravy or any other nonperishable items that will help ensure a good Thanksgiving meal for a local family.

For a complete list of the foods acceptable for donation, visit fbd.org.