An employee of a Rehoboth Beach business was arrested after allegedly altering receipts.

Police were called to the business, on North First Street, around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14. A customer had returned to the business to investigate a discrepancy between their receipt and the actual amount charged to their bank card. The manager investigated and found 41 transactions, made between Aug. 28 and Oct. 7 and handled by 48-year-old Michael J. Maricle, of Lewes, in which the receipts had been altered.

According to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department, Maricle admitted to altering the receipts. He was charged with 41 counts of misdemeanor falsifying business records and released on $8,200 unsecured bond.