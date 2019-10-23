Sen. Tom Carper, top Democrat on the Environment and Public Works Committee, released a statement Oct. 23 reacting to the new lawsuit filed by the Trump administration aimed at shutting down California’s cap-and-trade market.

“This lawsuit is not about state powers or the Constitution, it’s punitive,” said Carper. “Whether it’s happening on the West Coast or in Eastern Europe, this president is engaged in an abuse of power to punish a political enemy. This lawsuit is the latest act of retaliation against California for working with four major automakers on standards to reduce global warming pollution.”