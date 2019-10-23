Wanted: 51-year-old Bonnie L. Cannon

One suspect was arrested and another is wanted by police after a search warrant led to the discovery of drug and weapons in Seaford.

On Tuesday, Oct. 22, members of the Delaware State Police Sussex Drug Unit concluded a three-month investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs at a residence in the 24000 block of Concord Pond Road. A search and seizure warrant was obtained and executed with the assistance of the Sussex Governor’s Task Force and the Special Operations Response Team.

Upon arrival, detectives located 35-year-old Damon L. Dillard at the residence and took him into custody without incident. Also present in the home was an 8-year-old child. The owner of the residence, 51-year old Bonnie L. Cannon, was not at home at the time.

Recovered from the residence and multiple vehicles on the property were approximately 1,407 bags of heroin (9.849 grams), 29.12 grams of powder cocaine, 25.7 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 2.35 grams of raw heroin, 2.79 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police also found a .22 LR KelTec rifle, a H&R 12 gauge shotgun and a Rossi .357 revolver that had been reported stolen.

Dillard was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier four quantity, two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a tier five quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier four quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $105,500 cash-only bond.

Bonnie Cannon currently has an active warrant for possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited and maintaining a drug property. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 4 at 302-856-5850.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.