Bayhealth Gastroenterology, Sussex Campus welcomed new doctor Shruti Patel.

Patel joins Gautamy Chitiki Dhadham in the practice, and is now accepting new patients.

The practice is part of the Bayhealth Medical Group, a partnership of highly trained physicians, their clinical staff, and an administrative support team that operates practices throughout central and southern Delaware.

“We’re so pleased to have Dr. Patel on board,” said Medical Director for Bayhealth Medical Group John Fink. “She is a skilled and caring physician and will be a great asset to patients in our community suffering from digestive system disorders.”

Prior to coming to Bayhealth, Patel was at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, New York. There she did an internal medicine residency and completed a fellowship in gastroenterology and hepatology. She holds a medical degree from SBKS Medical Institute and Research Center in Vadodara, India.

Patel specializes in treating problems of the gastrointestinal tract, including the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, colon and rectum, pancreas, gallbladder, bile ducts and liver. She is trained in gastrointestinal endoscopy, in which the doctor uses an instrument to visualize the inside lining of the digestive tract for diagnosing conditions and in some cases, providing treatment.

Patel sees patients in the Bayhealth Gastroenterology, Sussex Campus, 100 Wellness Way, Milford. To schedule an appointment, call 393-5006 or visit bayhealth.org/medical-group.