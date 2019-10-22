The General Federation of Women's Clubs, Delaware State Federation of Women's Clubs, Women's Club of Indian River held its monthly meeting Oct. 14 at the Indian River Yacht Club, with guest speaker Millie Charnick, vice president of the Boys and Girls Club of Delaware.

Charnick gave an informative talk about the Boys and Girls Club of Oak Orchard, of which a few of club members are on the board of.

The Women’s Club of Indian River meets at 10 a.m. the second Monday of each month September through June at the Indian River Yacht Club, 31398 River Road, Millsboro.

A membership tea and crumpets for interested women is set for 10 a.m. Nov. 11.

For more, call 947-2640.