Western Sussex Chamber of Commerce President Kevin Christophel and Executive Director Terry Carson presented a check to Penny Short, president of Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, and Sharon Harrington, director of community outreach at Nanticoke.

A result of the 2019 Bike and Brew Tour, this donation in the amount of $9,985.14 will be used for the Allen Cancer Center at Nanticoke.

The Bike and Brew is an annual event featuring local microbreweries, live music, food and cyclists. Riders from all over came to ride through the scenery of Delaware and Maryland.

“It is through community partners such as the Western Sussex Chamber that Nanticoke is able to continue to provide comprehensive and compassionate services to our patients,” said Short. “We are grateful for the donation and humbled by the Chamber’s commitment to our local hospital.”

For more, visit nanticoke.org/support.