The Nanticoke Physician Network welcomed Maritza Parreno to its active medical staff.

Parreno specializes in internal medicine and is accepting new patients at Nanticoke Primary Care, 100 Rawlins Drive, Seaford.

Parreno comes to Nanticoke with more than 20 years of practice in internal medicine. She received her Doctor of Medicine from Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, New York, and she completed her residency in internal medicine at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital – UMDNJ in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Parreno is board-certified in internal medicine and fluent in English, Spanish and Italian. Her professional affiliations include the American Medical Association and the American College of Physicians.

To schedule an appointment, call 990-3300.

For a full list of Nanticoke primary care physicians, visit nanticoke.org/primarycare.