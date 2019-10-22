The Milton Arts Guild, 310 Walnut St., will open its next exhibition, “Black & White & Red All Over” with an artists reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25.

The exhibit highlights what guild artists can do with black, white and just one other color — not necessarily red. Artists create and display in photography, watercolor, oil, acrylic and mixed-media art.

The reception is free to the public, with light refreshments served.

The exhibition will remain on display through Nov. 30.

For more, visit miltonartsguild.org or call 684-1500.