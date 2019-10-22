The Delaware Small Business Development Center and Google will host a presentation titled “Grow with Google” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Milford Public Library, 11 S.E. Front St.

Guests will learn how customers find businesses online and how to promote a business using search engine optimization and Smart Campaigns in Google Ads.

This workshop will discuss best practices for improving a website’s visibility in Google’s organic search results, on all devices; creating a free Google My Business listing; and advertising a business on Google.

The workshop is free, but registration is required to bit.ly/2MBYsfa.

For more, call 856-1555.