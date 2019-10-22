Kiara Mendez, of Felton, a doctor of pharmacy student in Philadelphia College of Pharmacy at the University of the Sciences, received a white coat at a ceremony held Sept. 28.

The white coat ceremony is an annual rite of passage for students in their first professional year — third year — of USciences' six-year pharmacy program and symbolizes their dedication to the profession of pharmacy and to the care of others.

Mendez continues on the path to receiving a doctor of pharmacy degree. Donning their white coats, the more than 110 student pharmacists recited the Oath of a Pharmacist, a gesture to reinforce their commitment to working with patients compassionately and to enhancing their health and well-being.