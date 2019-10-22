Beebe Healthcare was recognized by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals, for its high achievements in pulmonary services, joint replacement, critical care, and surgery.

Healthgrades’ analysis places Beebe Healthcare in the top 5% of hospitals for pulmonary services and in the top 10% of hospitals for joint replacement. Additionally, Beebe was named a five-star recipient for spinal fusion surgery.

Beebe was recognized for the following clinical achievements:

— Five-star recipient for spinal fusion surgery in 2020

— Five-star recipient for total knee replacement for 17 years in a row, 2004-2020;

— Five-star recipient for total hip replacement for four years in a row, 2017-2020;

— Five-star recipient for treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in 2020;

— Five-star recipient for treatment of pneumonia for 15 years in a row, 2006-2020; and

— Five-star recipient for small intestine surgeries for two years in a row, 2019-2020.

“Beebe Healthcare prides itself on serving the healthcare needs of our community,” said Rick Schaffner, interim CEO, executive vice president and chief operating officer. “These awards from Healthgrades speak to our commitment to quality and safety, and are the result of the continuous, dedicated efforts of our many team members to reduce complications and hospital-acquired infections.”

Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 34 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions. Healthgrades recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality.

“The hospitals that stand out for exceptional performance should be commended for their long-standing commitment to quality,” said Brad Bowman, chief medical officer, Healthgrades. “As consumers are increasingly savvy when it comes to finding and selecting a hospital, patients can be confident when they select a hospital that has achieved this Healthgrades recognition.”

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org and healthgrades.com.