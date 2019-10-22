Discover Bank has partnered with Kent-Sussex Industries Inc. many times over the past decade assisting with a variety of projects — most recently with a donation enabling the purchase of a forklift.

KSI provides training and employment opportunities to adults with disabilities. The purchase of a dependable forklift enables KSI to provide a valuable service to businesses considering contracting with KSI. When soliciting for employment in KSI’s Skill Development Center, it’s essential to have the right equipment. The loading and unloading of tractor trailers means work opportunities are strong for participants in KSI’s Pre-Vocational program.

KSI is a not-for-profit agency providing vocational training, employment, supported employment, community integration, transportation and life enrichment services to individuals with disabilities throughout Kent and Sussex Counties. KSI is committed to making all reasonable accommodations, in order to ensure programs and services are as accessible as possible to as many people as possible.

For more, visit ksiinc.org or call 422-4014, ext. 3015.