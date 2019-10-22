The 2020 Delaware Wetlands Conference will be held Jan. 29-30, 2020, at the Chase Center on the Riverfront, 815 Justison St., Wilmington, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Watershed Stewardship announced.

Registration for conference participants opens Nov. 13. The deadline to submit abstracts for oral presentations is Oct. 30. Poster presentations will be accepted through Dec. 20.

The deadline for entries in a new photo and art contest is Nov. 1. Artists of all ages are encouraged to submit their best work highlighting a wetland plant, animal, or scene. The winning work will be featured on the cover of the 2020 Delaware Wetlands Conference program.

DNREC’s Wetland Monitoring and Assessment and Coastal Training programs have put together a full two-day event that focuses on the importance of wetlands across the Mid-Atlantic region. More than 350 wetland experts and enthusiasts from the area are expected to gather at the biennial conference to share the latest innovations in wetland research, outreach and conservation programs.

The conference brings together scientists, planners, county and federal representatives, community leaders, educators, natural resource managers and students to discuss current research on tidal and non-tidal wetlands, the value of the region’s wetlands and the impact their management has on the community.

Wetlands play a vital role in everyday life, protecting Delaware communities from flooding and erosion and boosting the state’s economy through the tourism, outdoor recreation and seafood industries. This conference fosters an atmosphere that supports the exploration and dissemination of wetlands science. Although wetlands are the primary focus of this learning and networking event, related topics also will include streams, habitat and wildlife.

For more, visit de.gov/dewetlandsconference, email brittany.haywood@delaware.gov or call 739-9939.