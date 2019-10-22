Beebe Healthcare recently honored two providers with its Standards of Excellence Awards.

Each year, Beebe leadership recognizes a physician on Beebe Medical Staff with the award for going above and beyond the core values. This year, a second award was handed out for an advanced practice provider.

During the annual Beebe Medical Staff New Provider Reception, Beebe also celebrated the 61 providers on staff who were named “Top Docs” by Delaware Today, along with honoring new providers who joined the medical staff this past year.

This year’s physician award was presented to Kristie Zangari, of Beebe’s Emergency Department. The advanced practice provider award went to Alexander Chase, with Beebe Oncology Services.

Zangari joined the Medical Staff in 2010. She is vice chair of the Department of Medicine, assistant medical director of the Hospitalist Division, and has been involved in the BPCI-A — Bundled Payments for Care Improvement Advanced — Committees on chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure, among other teams and committees she participates in.

Chase joined the Medical Staff in 2014 and worked with all the oncologists on their inpatient as one of the primary caregivers, and is on the Licensed Care Provider Team and Oncology Survivorship Committee. He recently accepted the role to lead advanced practice providers in the implementation of survivorship care within the oncology services.

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org.