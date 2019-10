Choir sang two songs at rededication of George White marker.

Members of the Delaware State University's vocal choir performed two songs at the re-dedication of the George White Historic Marker in Greenbank Park Oct. 20.

The marker was originally placed June 23 to commemorate George White, a black farm worker lynched by a hundreds-strong mob June 23, 1903.

White was accused of killing a local superintendent's daughter, despite no hard evidence linking him to the crime.