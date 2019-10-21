Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, introduced a resolution to designate the week of Oct. 13-19 as “National Wildlife Refuge Week.”

The resolution celebrates the diverse ecosystems, species and recreational opportunities found in the U.S. National Wildlife Refuge System, including hunting, fishing, wildlife observation and environmental education. This system is the nation’s largest network of public lands managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and plays a significant role in wildlife conservation.

“I’m proud to support National Wildlife Refuge Week with my friend and colleague, Sen. Kennedy,” said Coons. “Delaware’s Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge and Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge offer great outdoor recreational opportunities and preserve sensitive habitats for numerous species of birds and other wildlife. I encourage Delawareans and all Americans to visit a National Wildlife Refuge near you.”

The Refuge System includes 567 national wildlife refuges and 38 wetland management districts covering more than 150 million acres of land. More than 50 million Americans visit refuges every year and refugees support regional economies to the tune of $3.2 billion per year and more than 41,000 jobs.