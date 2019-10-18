Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Marco Rubio, R-Florida, sent a letter to Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres encouraging increased UN engagement in the investigation into the 2018 murders of Russian journalists Orkhan Dzhemal, Kirill Radchenko, and Alexander Rastorguyev in the Central African Republic.

This letter follows an August 2018 letter that the senators wrote to Guterres on the murder.

“Given the inability or unwillingness of the authorities in the CAR and the Russian Federation to conduct a meaningful, transparent and good-faith investigation into the murder of Orkhan Dzhemal, Alexander Rastorguyev and Kirill Radchenko, we respectfully request that you consider authorizing MINUSCA, under the ‘Protection of Civilians’ clause in its Mandate, to conduct its own investigation into their deaths,” the senators wrote.

The letter is available at bit.ly/32sIWb9.