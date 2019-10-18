Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Kamala Harris, D-California, along with Reps. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Texas, and Frank Lucas, R- Oklahoma, applauded the congressional passage of a bipartisan bill they introduced, along with hundreds of their colleagues, to award Congressional Gold Medals to Katherine Johnson and Christine Darden and posthumously award Congressional Gold Medals to Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson.

The bill would also award a fifth Congressional Gold Medal to honor all women who contributed to NASA during the Space Race. The bill commends these women for their contributions to NASA’s success and highlights their broader impact on society; paving the way for women, especially women of color, in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest civilian award in the U.S. It is awarded to those who have performed an achievement that has had an impact on American history and culture that is likely to be recognized in the recipient’s field for years to come.

The Hidden Figures Congressional Gold Medal Act will honor:

— Johnson, who calculated trajectories for multiple NASA space missions including the first human spaceflight by an American, Alan Shepard’s Freedom 7 mission. She also calculated trajectories for John Glenn’s Friendship 7 mission to orbit the earth. During her time at NASA, she became the first woman recognized as an author of a report from the Flight Research Division.

— Vaughan, who led the West Area Computing unit for nine years, as the first African-American supervisor at NACA and later NASA. She later became an expert programmer in Fortran as a part of NASA’s Analysis and Computation Division.

— Jackson, who petitioned Hampton to allow her to take graduate-level courses in math and physics at night at the all-white Hampton High School to become an engineer at NASA. She was the first female African-American engineer at the agency. Later in her career, she worked to improve the prospects of NASA’s female mathematicians, engineers, and scientists as Langley’s Federal Women’s Program Manager.

— Darden, who became an engineer at NASA 16 years after Jackson. She worked to revolutionize aeronautic design, wrote over 50 articles on aeronautics design and became the first African-American person of any gender to be promoted into the senior executive service at Langley.

“I am proud Congress passed this bipartisan bill to honor Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, Mary Jackson, Dr. Christine Darden and all women who contributed to NASA during the Space Race with Congressional Gold Medals,” said Coons. “Women played an integral role at NASA during the Space Race, but for many years their accomplishments remained hidden. With passage of this bill, we are recognizing these extraordinary women and bringing their accomplishments into the light so they can serve as an inspiration for generations of women scientists to come, particularly those of color.”

The stories of these four women exemplify the experiences of women who worked as computers, mathematicians and engineers at NACA or NASA beginning in the 1930s and whose calculations played a role in aircraft testing during World War II, supersonic flight research, sending the Voyager probes to explore the solar system and the U.S. landing the first man on the lunar surface. In recognition of the contributions and accomplishments of these many other women, a fifth medal is authorized to be awarded in their honor.

The lives and careers of Johnson, Vaughan, Jackson and Darden were featured in the book, “Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race” by Margot Lee Shetterly. That book was adapted into the 2016 film “Hidden Figures.”

