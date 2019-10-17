The Milton Arts Guild, 310 Walnut St., will host the Four Fridays Class “The Zentangle Method” from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Nov. 8, 15 and 22 and Dec. 6.

This simple pen and ink style with a different approach brings everyday doodling to fine art. Attendees discover they can draw and create something unexpected and beautiful. Art educator Keith Warren guides the process.

The class is geared to beginners, but those with some experience are welcome to expand their knowledge. Cost is $160, or $140 for MAG members; there is a $7 supply fee to be paid to the instructor at the first session. Supplies include a Micron 01 Pen, graphite pencil, tortillion, tiles, info sheet, muslin bag and a surprise.

Warren is a retired art educator with 38 years of experience teaching at the middle school level. After retirement, Warren started his own business, “Brushin’ with Keith” doing art night parties in and around Dewey Beach.

For registration and more, visit miltonartsguild.org.