Michael Davis becomes youngest person with cystic fibrosis to complete Chicago Marathon Oct. 13.

Michael Davis holds a marathon record.

More than 45,000 runners hit the streets the 42nd Chicago Marathon Oct. 13. The 16-year-old Middletown High School junior was determined to set a record as the youngest person who has cystic fibrosis to complete the race, and he did, according to an announcement from the Appoquinimink School District.

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disorder that seriously affects organs, including the lungs.

Foundations and organizations use the marathon to raise money and awareness for multiple different causes. Davis raised more than $50,000 for theBoomer Esiason Foundation, which funds programs for research, transplant grants and college scholarships.

“We’re so proud of him and his record-setting moment,” the announcement said.

Davis’s mom Jen Caruso posted photos on Facebook, including one from Chicago Bears head coach and former University of Delaware Blue Hen quarterback Matt Nagy, praising Davis.

Sen. Tom Carper congratulated the Middletown lacrosse player on Facebook for his accomplishment.

“Delaware is so proud of you for becoming the youngest person with cystic fibrosis to finish the Chicago Marathon,” Carper said in the post. “I’ll never forget meeting you and your mom Jen in my Wilmington office a few years ago and hearing about your athletic goals. The sky is the limit for you!”